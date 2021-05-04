Walk-up COVID-19 vaccines now available at all Walmart & Sam’s Club pharmacies

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Walmart and Sam’s Club announced a new COVID-19 vaccine milestone Tuesday: Immunizations are now available to customers and associates in all of their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide, across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. This includes the 43 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in West Virginia.

Vaccines are being administered via both walk-up and scheduled appointments, providing convenient options for customers and members to get protected against COVID-19 where they already shop for groceries and health care essentials. Additionally, the company is rolling out new programs to both encourage people to get a vaccine and continue efforts to increase access across the country.

Customers who schedule an appointment can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time, if interested.

Appointments can be made at Walmart’s and Sam’s Club’s website. Walmart pharmacies are open seven days a week (Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday), and are administering the approved J&J, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

The company launched a nationwide Get Out The Vaccine (GOTV) campaign to encourage more people to get vaccinated. The GOTV campaign, an extension of the retailer’s role in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and the existing vaccination program, provides education materials in our stores and clubs about the effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccine.

Walmart and Sam’s Club continue to strongly encourage, but not mandate, associates to get vaccinated. To help make this process as easy as possible, the retailers are:

Offering appointments to associates in stores and clubs,

Providing two hours paid time to get a vaccination, regardless of where associates get their shots,

and allowing associates to get the vaccine during their shifts if vaccines are being offered at their location.

Both Walmart and Sam’s Club have also enhanced their COVID-19 emergency leave policy to include three days of paid leave for any vaccine side effects for associates.