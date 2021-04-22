EWING, N.J. (NewsNation Now) — A company that makes vitamin supplements has initiated a voluntary recall of some of its gummy products, including a sleep aid for children, because it may contain metal.

The gummies being recalled are vitafusion supplements made by Church and Dwight between Oct. 29 and Nov. 3 third of last year. The products were distributed to in-store and e-commerce retailers from Nov. 13, 2020 through April 9, 2021.

One of the products is a 50-count vitafusion Kids Melatonin. Consumers can refer to the Universal Product Code (UPC) and Lot Code to check if they have a recalled bottle. Cease consumption of affected products immediately and contact the company for a full refund.

Church and Dwight is working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). In severe cases, ingestion of the metallic mesh material could lead to damage of the digestive track. So far, the company is not aware of any reports of illness or injury.