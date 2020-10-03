VCU Health doctor weighs in as Trump begins battle with COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — President Donald Trump’s age makes him more likely to have complications from the virus, according to what doctors say they know about COVID-19.

Age, weight and any other health conditions are among the factors that can make the fight with COVID-19 much more difficult. Doctors say there’s no way to predict exactly what’s going to happen to the president, but say his positive test just proves that this virus can reach anyone.

“This is a stark reminder that anyone can become infected. No one is really truly safe from the infection,” VCU Health Dr. Michael Stevens told 8News Friday.

As COVID-19 continues to take more than 200,000 American lives, the country’s 74-year-old commander in chief is now beginning his own battle with the virus.

According to the CDC, when compared to younger adults, people 65 to 74 years old are five times more likely to be hospitalized and 90 times more likely to die. “We all need to do everything we can to protect ourselves, to protect each other, to protect our loved ones,” Dr. Stevens said.

Other health conditions can make the fight against covid-19 more challenging. However, before the president tested positive, his doctors said despite his age and weight, he was in good health.

“We know a lot more about how to treat and manage folks with COVID-19 now than we did back in March. That’s without question,” Stevens said.

As of Friday, Trump is reporting mild symptoms.