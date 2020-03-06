Trump surveys Tennessee tornado damage

President Donald Trump is greeted by Nashville Mayor John Cooper, second from left, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Trump is in Tennessee to view tornado damage. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump is again assuming the role of national consoler as he traveled to Tennessee on Friday to tour neighborhoods where lives and homes were destroyed by tornadoes that swept through parts of the state earlier this week.

Trump is touring hard hit communities in Putnam County, where a tornado tore a 2-mile-long path, killing 18 people, including five children under 13. Many more people were injured, some critically.

Statewide, the death toll stood at 24 from a pair of storms.

Trump was met upon his arrival by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and other top officials.

Such trips have become familiar for the president, who has visited numerous scenes of disaster and tragedy after hurricanes, mass shootings and wildfires during the past three years.

Trump said the Tennessee tornadoes were “horrible” and “vicious.”

“Our hearts are full of sorrow for the lives that were lost,” he told a meeting of county officials from across the U.S. earlier this week. “Those tornadoes — I’ve seen many of them during a three-year period, and I’ve gotten to see the results. And they are vicious if you’re in their path.”

The Republican president won the heavily GOP state by 26 percentage points in the 2016 presidential election, and trounced Democrat Hillary Clinton in Putnam County by a margin of more than 2-to-1. Davidson County, the other Tennessee region devastated by tornadoes, is a Democratic enclave in the reliably Republican red state.

Trump was ending the day at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, attending a pair of fundraising events to benefit the Republican Party and his reelection campaign.