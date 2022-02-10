Troopers justified in deadly shooting of truck driver on I-80, DA reports

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (WTAJ) — After months of investigating, no charges will come to troopers after an officer-involved shooting where a truck driver tried to run over police with his tractor-trailer.

State Police were called to a rest area on Interstate 80 back in October around 3:45 a.m. Initial reports said an armed man was chasing motorists in the rest area near mile marker 194 in Greene Township, Clinton County.

Upon arrival, troopers found a man, later identified as 27-year-old Nurgazy Mamyrov, in the cab of his tractor-trailer, arguing with another person in the parking area. Police took that man in custody and then had to try and get Mamyrov to exit his truck, but he refused multiple times.

According to officials, witnesses told police that Mamyrov had chased other motorists prior to police arrival and physically attacked at least one other motorist with some sort of weapon.

Mamyrov continued to refuse to comply to troopers to get out of his truck and reportedly showed a large sharp object as he sat in the driver’s seat.

Several PSP vehicles were used to block Mamyrov and his tractor-trailer from getting back on I-80 east. Troopers even used a chemical irritant and spike strips.

Roughly two hours after troopers arrived, Mamyrov released his air brakes and drove his tractor-trailer towards troopers. Officers then fired their weapons. Mamyrov struck several cruisers, one of which hit a trooper who luckily escaped with only a minor head injury.

Mamyrov reportedly backed up his truck and then tried to ram police again. At this point, troopers opened fire. The truck then hit two vehicles near the I-80 entranceway and became stuck. Troopers were then able to access the cab and disable the ignition.

Troopers entered the vehicle and found Mamyrov had significant gunshot wounds. EMS arrived but shortly after the incident, Mamyrov had died from his wounds.

Through the investigation, Clinton County DA Dave Strouse determined that troopers acted reasonably under the circumstances when they fired their weapons in their own defense and will not face criminal liability for their actions.