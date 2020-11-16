Traveling for the Holidays? How to pack your favorite Thanksgiving treats

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — If you’re planning on traveling for Thanksgiving and contributing to a feast at your destination, there are some things you need to know before you head to the airport. Most Thanksgiving food items can be brought to airports, some can be placed in carryon bags, while others must be put in checked luggage.

“If you’re not sure, the rule of thumb is if you can spill it, spread it, spray it or pour it, then it should go in your checked bag,” said TSA Spokesperson, Lisa Farbstein.

Cookies, cakes or pies are considered solid food items and can be packed in a carryon bag. Spreadable items like canned or homemade cranberry sauce, need to be checked.

“Even though the can is solid, the item inside can be poured or spread, even if it’s your homemade cranberry sauce. But, if you’re going to make it when you get to your destination and you bring your bag of cranberries with you, that’s fine because they’re solid,” said Farbstein.

You can bring a festive spirit to enjoy, but remember to put it in your checked luggage.

“Another super common question of course is can I bring a bottle of wine for the table or champagne or sparkling apple cider? And something like this needs to go into your checked bag,” stated Farbstein.

Farbstein said the key is to pack wines safely by wrapping them in clothes or bubble wrap.

TSA outlined items you can bring through a checkpoint and items that need to go in checked luggage:

Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint

Baked goods: Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats

Meats: Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked

Stuffing: Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag

Casseroles: Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic

Mac ‘n Cheese: Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination,

Fresh vegetables: Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens

Fresh fruit: Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi

Candy

Spices

Thanksgiving foods that should be carefully packed with your checked baggage

Cranberry sauce. Homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them.

Gravy. Homemade or in a jar/can.

Wine, champagne, sparking apple cider.

Canned fruit or vegetables. It’s got liquid in the can, so check them.

Preserves, jams and jellies. They are spreadable, so best to check them.

Maple syrup.

If you haven’t travelled since the pandemic began, be prepared for TSA checkpoints to look different with acrylic barriers, social distancing, new technology and mask requirements. When food items are brought in a carryon bag, TSA recommends placing them in a large plastic bag to help speed up the screening process and to eliminate touchpoints.