Transgender Day of Visibility aims to promote acceptance

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — March 31 is international Transgender Day of Visibility. It is a day dedicated to commemorating transgender people and raising awareness of discrimination some may face.

The goal is for people who classify as transgender to feel accepted and acknowledged within society.

According to advocates, oftentimes the trans-community can feel isolated but it’s important to embrace who you are and have acceptance within yourself.

The transgender community is filled with influential people, one of them being Dr. Rachel Levine who was recently confirmed as our nation’s assistant secretary of health.

TDOV encourages individuals to celebrate their accomplishments no matter how big or small, and the day aims to remind people to embrace who they are and love themselves regardless of what anyone has to say.

“Trans people achieving great things shows that we’re not any less than anyone else. We can still do amazing things despite our otherness, and no one should let anything or anyone hold them back from embracing themselves,” said Felix Darrington, transgender advocate.

