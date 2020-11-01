“Together” airplane flies through Charleston days before 2020 Election

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An airplane that has a message of togetherness in America flew over the capital city earlier Saturday afternoon just days before the 2020 Election.

The “Together” Project is a national nonpartisan project launched by artists who are working to reignite the American spirit. Artists working on the project say they want Americans to recognize the common values share. One of the artists involved in the project is broadway production designer Michael Curry.

Officials say this comes as recent research shows that Americans are not nearly as polarized in their beliefs as the current political environment makes it seem.

The “Together” airplane banner flew over the Capitol and a massive video projection will be cast on buildings around the city on Nov. 1st.