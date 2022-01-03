Tips to get your home ready for future winter weather

GHENT, W.Va. (WVNS) — What are some ways to prepare and plan for a winter storm?

Winter weather and cold temperatures can wreak havoc on your pipes and waterlines, so what steps can residents take to prepare themselves?

According to Ready.gov, winter storms have the ability to last a few hours to several days. They also have the ability to cut off heat, power, and/or communication services. Mike Woody, President of Gresham Plumbing and Supplies Company in Beckley said it’s better to be prepared than not to be prepared at all.

“Once the temperature goes below freezing, the water pipes will burst and then you won’t have any water in your house. Plus, you’ll have a very large water bill and sewer bill next month. So, it’s always best to do a little precautionary work and get ready for the wintertime,” Woody said.

Here are some more tips to be prepared according to Ready.gov and FEMA:

Prepare your home to keep out the cold with insulation

Pay attention to weather reports and warnings

Create an emergency supply kit for your car

Gather supplies in case you cannot leave the house

Know your area’s risk for winter storms

For more information about winter weather safety, visit www.ready.gov/winter-weather.