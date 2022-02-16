Tina Tintor and her dog memorialized in new mural near crash site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Near the corner of Rainbow and Spring Valley there is now a permanent reminder of Tina Tintor and her dog Max who were killed in a fiery crash in early November 2021.

Former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs III was driving 156 miles-per-hour seconds before hitting the car driven by Tintor.

Now Tintor’s uncle has organized the painting of a large mural showing Tintor and Max on a wall facing the crash site near Rainbow and Spring Mountain. 

Photo: KLAS

Since the crash, the community has rallied around the Tintor family, including holding a walk and painting another mural at the Hearts Alive Village Animal Clinic.

