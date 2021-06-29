This 4th of July, will you #AddYellow to your red, white and blue?

(WDVM) — Mixed into the traditional colors of red, white and blue, one organization is asking Americans to also throw on some yellow this 4th of July. This color honors the memory of the hundreds of thousands killed by the coronavirus, as well as the many people still living with “long-COVID.” the group “COVID Survivors for a Change” is pushing #AddYellow.

According to the network, “yellow has historically symbolized support and remembrance for lost loved ones, and the yellow heart has become a symbol of COVID loss as well as hope and survival.” For many Americans, this Independence Day will represent a turning point in the country as the first major holiday citizens are actually encouraged to celebrate in over a year.

To pay tribute through the #AddYellow campaign, Americans are being encouraged to add yellow-colored decorations to their celebrations and post pictures online with the hashtag.

“July 4th will be an incredibly difficult day for my family, as it marks the one-year anniversary of my father’s passing,” said Elizabeth Dougherty-Feeney, a Pennsylvania-based member of Covid Survivors for Change, whose father Ray died from COVID. “I will #AddYellow for my father and I know that seeing our friends and neighbors blanket the community and social media in yellow this 4th of July will bring us great comfort knowing that so many are standing in solidarity with survivors like me.”