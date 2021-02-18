The Perserverance Rover lands on Mars

(WDVM) — After months of roaming through space, NASA’s 2020 Perseverance Rover has landed on Mars. The $2.7 billion rover landed just before 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The state-of-the-art robot, which is equipped with 19 cameras, is searching for signs of ancient life on Mars.

Prior missions to the red planet have shown evidence that running water once existed on the planet, which could be a sign of microbial life. The rover landed on the Jezero Crater, which is the hardest landing ever attempted.

If the mission is successful, it will help change future human missions to the moon and Mars.