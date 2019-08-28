The Latest: Hood says Reeves relies on ‘labels,’ not issues

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, right, is greeted by a supporter as he arrives to vote at his Flowood, Miss., precinct with his wife Elee, unseen, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Reeves faces former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr., for the Republican Party nomination for governor. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on the governor’s race in Mississippi (all times local):

10 p.m.

Mississippi Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jim Hood says he will focus on issues going into the November general election. But he says he thinks newly elected Republican nominee Tate Reeves will just “throw around labels.”

Hood is the four-term attorney general. He spoke Tuesday after two-term lieutenant governor Reeves defeated retired Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. in a Republican primary runoff. Hood won the Democratic nomination three weeks ago.

A Constitution Party candidate and an independent also will be on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Mississippi law limits Republican Gov. Phil Bryant to two terms, and he is supporting Reeves.

____

9:15 p.m.

Mississippi Republican gubernatorial nominee Tate Reeves says his goal is to unite his party and “ensure that Mississippi does not elect a liberal Democrat to the office of governor.”

Reeves is the second-term lieutenant governor. He defeated retired Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller Jr. in a primary runoff Tuesday.

Reeves will face Democrat Jim Hood, the state’s fourth-term attorney general, in the Nov. 5 general election.

Reeves says “a lot of good people” voted for Waller and he wants to earn their votes.

Waller said Tuesday that he “ran a campaign we can be proud of.”

Mississippi law limits Republican Gov. Phil Bryant to two terms.

____

8:40 p.m.

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves has won the Republican nomination for governor and will face Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and two other candidates in November.

Reeves defeated former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller Jr. in Tuesday’s primary runoff.

Mississippi, Louisiana and Kentucky are the only states electing governors this year. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant is limited to two terms by Mississippi law. Bryant endorsed Reeves.

The 45-year-old Reeves has presided over the Mississippi Senate for two terms as lieutenant governor after two terms as state treasurer. He has campaigned on a record of cutting taxes and opposing Medicaid expansion.

Waller said Mississippi should consider increasing the gasoline tax to pay for improving highways and bridges. He also said Mississippi should seek federal permission to let low-income residents purchase Medicaid coverage.

___

8 p.m.

Mississippi’s rival GOP gubernatorial candidates are eagerly awaiting results in their primary runoff.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. after Republican voters selected nominees for governor, attorney general and transportation commissioner. Democrats selected a public service commissioner nominee.

In the gubernatorial runoff, second-term Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves is competing against retired state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. Reeves is endorsed by Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who is limited to two terms under Mississippi law.

Reeves fell just short of a majority in the GOP primary Aug. 6, forcing Tuesday’s runoff. Waller is endorsed by the candidate eliminated in the first round of voting, state Rep. Robert Foster.

The winner will advance to the Nov. 5 general election to face Democrat Jim Hood, the state’s four-term attorney general. Two candidates running low-budget campaigns will also be on that ballot.

___

1:30 a.m.

The winner of Tuesday’s Republican runoff will advance to the Nov. 5 general election to face Democrat Jim Hood, the state’s four-term attorney general. Two candidates running low-budget campaigns will also be on that ballot.

Mississippi, Kentucky and Louisiana are the only states electing a governor this year.