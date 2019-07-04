The Latest: Protesters show off diapered baby Trump balloon

National
Posted: / Updated:

Protesters move a Baby Trump balloon into position before Independence Day celebrations, Thursday, July 4, 2019, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Independence Day in Washington (all times local):

12:30 p.m.
An anti-war organization has put up a 20-foot-tall (6-meter-tall) diaper-clad balloon of an infant Donald Trump in the shadow of the Washington Monument to protest what it calls the president’s co-opting of Independence Day.

Code Pink co-director Medea Benjamin says the organization and its members “oppose the politicization of July Fourth by President Trump.”

Trump has ordered the Pentagon to stage military demonstrations, including a flyover of jets, helicopters and other aircraft. Trump says he’ll “speak on behalf of our great Country” at his “Salute to America” event.

Code Pink says the Republican president’s event is “a campaign rally.” It says the balloon is “a great symbol” because he is “a big baby” and is “prone to tantrums.”

Trump supporter Kevin Malton, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, took pictures with the balloon. He says he’s glad to see the mix of political beliefs at the event.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Brie Jackson

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.