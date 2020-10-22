Watch Live: Trump, Biden face off in final presidential debate

NASHVILLE (NewsNation Now) — The final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will kick off Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

The event, which will feature several changes from the first debate, begins at 9 p.m. EDT at Belmont University.

The 90-minute debate will be divided into six 15-minute segments, with each candidate granted 2 minutes of uninterrupted opening statements. While a candidate answers during the 2-minute period, their opponent’s microphone will be muted to prevent interruptions.

The debate opened with the first topic, the fight against coronavirus. NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker asked both candidates how they would each lead the country during this next stage of the coronavirus crisis.

President Trump spoke first, noting that 2 million Americans were modeled to die, and that the pandemic is a global issue.

“We’re fighting it, and we’re fighting it hard.” Trump said. “We have a vaccine that’s coming and it’s ready.”

“We’re rounding the corner—it’s going away,” Trump said in closing.

Former vice president Joe Biden said he would make sure we’d move in the direction of rapid testing and national standards for reopening schools and businesses.

“The expectation is we’ll have another 200,000 Americans dead between now and the end of the year. If we just wore these masks, the president’s own advisors have told him, we could save a hundred thousand lives,” Biden said.

“Folks, I will take care of this, I will end this, I will make sure we have a plan,” Biden said in closing.

Watch the segment on the fight against coronavirus to hear both candidates’ full answers

NewsNation spoke with Kenneth Wollack, the co-chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates shortly before the debate on Thursday.

“Given what many viewers felt was a chaotic first debate, with many interruptions, we felt this is one additional change that could be made in order to promote greater civility and greater control over the debate,” Wollack said.

He said people had advocated that the moderator would control the mute button.

“The moderator has lots of responsibilities in the debate and no moderator would want the additional responsibility of muting the speakers.”

Wollack said it’s the “protection team” that automatically sets the mute button, and the campaigns will not be in the control room.

“So, when the candidate finishes his two minutes, there is a gradual reduction of his mic and sound,” Wollack said.

The open discussion portion will not feature a mic-muting option, though the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates noted that “time taken up during any interruptions will be returned to the other candidate.”

The debates commission announced the changes Monday, several weeks after Biden and Trump faced off for the first presidential debate. In a statement, the commission said it “had determined that it is appropriate to adopt measures intended to promote adherence to agreed-upon rules and inappropriate to make changes to those rules.”

According to the Commission on Presidential Debates, the moderator, NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker, will ask the candidates to debate the following topics:

Fighting COVID-19

American Families

Race in America

Climate Change

National Security

Leadership

Trump and Biden were supposed to be separated on the debate stage by two large plexiglass shields, which was placed in front of the candidates’ lecterns.

A person uses disinfecting wipes to clean the lectern that will be used by President Donald Trump during the second presidential debate at the Curb Event Center on the campus of Belmont University on October 22, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are scheduled to square off for the final debate, 12 days before Election Day. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Wollack said CPD worked with local hospital system HCA Healthcare to develop COVID-19 guidelines for the debate.

“The plexiglass was put into place, and through consultation with Dr. (Anthony) Fauci, HCA no longer felt it was necessary to make such a recommendation for the plexiglass,” Wollack said. “In response to that, both campaigns agreed to that recommendation and so there was no longer any need for the plexiglass.”

Both the president and former vice president tested negative for coronavirus before the debate.

A second debate was originally scheduled for last week, but it was cancelled after the commission shifted to a virtual format following Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis. The president had pushed back on the change, and the candidates ended up holding dueling town halls instead.

The last debate comes less than two weeks before Election Day.

NewsNation will carry the debate live on WGN America, as well as on NewsNationNow.com and the NewsNation Now app. Also check with your local Nexstar television stations for more debate coverage.