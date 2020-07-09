The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is providing free virtual memory screenings

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Studies show that social isolation can lead to cognitive decline. While staying safely isolated during the pandemic is imperative, it’s also important to get screened for Alzheimer’s disease.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is providing free memory screenings digitally nationwide.

The foundation announced that it will be providing free, confidential memory screenings digitally through its national memory screening program every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Screenings will be conducted one-on-one through secure video conference in real-time. It is a free virtual screening and you do not have to obtain insurance to be examined.

The foundation says the screenings are simple and noninvasive, and consist of a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills.

The memory screening takes approximately 10-15 minutes. Individuals wishing to get a free memory screening should call AFA at 866-232-8484 to schedule an appointment.

A computer, smartphone or tablet containing a webcam is needed to participate in the program. Appointments are required and scheduled on a first-come, first served basis.

“This is a program that we’ve been doing for the last 10 years but because of the pandemic, we have to now things virtually. We’re very excited to introduce this program and what’s critically important is that individuals get a checkup from the neck up” said Charles Fuschillo, AFA’s president & CEO.

