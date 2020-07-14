Skip to content
WDVM 25
Washington, DC
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Maryland
Virginia
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
National
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Elections
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
Entertainment
Top Stories
Winchester small business investing in solar energy future
Video
Some West Virginia lawmakers want a say in how the state’s federal COVID-19 funding is spent
Video
JumpStart grant awarded to 860 business owners, farmers
Video
Washington county moves ahead with plan to return to play
Video
Weather
Local Forecast
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Honoring You!
Stronger Together
Open For Business
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Job Connection
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Sonic the Hedgehog Sweepstakes
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Supreme Court clears the way for executions of federal prisoners
National
Posted:
Jul 14, 2020 / 02:21 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 14, 2020 / 02:21 AM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court clears the way for executions of federal prisoners.
Trending Stories
Gov. Northam gives July 14 update on COVID-19 in Virginia
Video
Frederick County to try new coronavirus testing method
Video
Tattoo artist arrested on attempted rape and assault charges in Gaithersburg
Hagerstown man charged with defrauding federal government
Hersheypark denies entry to boy with autism because of mask rules
Video