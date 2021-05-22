Ana, first named Atlantic storm of 2021, forms near Bermuda

MIAMI (AP) — The first named Atlantic storm of the season is posing no threat to land and is expected to dissipate in a few days. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Subtropical Storm Ana is drifting northeast over the Atlantic Ocean after bringing rain to Bermuda.

Ana was located about 205 miles (330 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the hurricane center said in a 5 p.m. advisory. It was moving west at almost 5 mph (7 kph).

The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate by Monday, forecasters said.

A tropical storm watch for Bermuda, in effect earlier Saturday, was discontinued.

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.