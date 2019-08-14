Study: Social media use may hurt teens’ mental health

Heavy social media use can hurt teens' mental health by exposing them to negative messages, cutting into sleep & exercise time

(CNN) — A new study suggests that social media use may harm teenagers’ mental health.

This by increasing exposure to bullying and reducing sleep and exercise time.

Scientists conducted multiple interviews with almost 10,000 teenagers in England between the ages of 13 and 16.

The teens reported the frequency with which they checked or used social media — more than three times daily was considered very frequent.

The researchers found that, in both sexes, very frequent social media use was associated with greater psychological distress.

But the results indicated that social media itself isn’t really the problem —

instead, it’s “frequent” social media use that exposes young people to more harmful content.

It also can get in the way of activities that have a positive impact on mental health, like sleeping and exercising.

The research was published on Tuesday.