Strange blue lights in New York sky were an explosion

New Yorkers experienced an unexpected light show in the sky Thursday night.

It happened when a transformer exploded at a Con Edison power plant in Queens.

That explosion sparked multiple fires. Light from all that activity created bizarre-looking flashes in the sky, followed by an otherworldly blue glow.

Some took to Twitter immediately, wondering if aliens were invading. Others joked was the beginning of Armageddon. La Guardia Airport was temporarily closed for an inspection and a ground stop was issued until 10:30 Thursday night. New York police say the fire is now under control and no one was injured. 
 

