Starbucks allegedly prohibts employees from wearing apparel supporting Black Lives Matter

FILE – This June 26, 2019 file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks Corp. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Starbucks is allegedly not allowing their baristas and employees to wear any apparel supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The company has publicly voiced their support of Black Lives Matter on its social media platforms and in a press release. Starbucks even provided educational resources on their Twitter to encourage change and provide understanding.

Black lives matter. We are committed to being a part of change.



You can find educational resources at https://t.co/xSXwaw2vQA. pic.twitter.com/ZxifsW7oeO — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) June 4, 2020

An internal memo to employees stated baristas would not be allowed to wear the apparel because, “There are agitators who misconstrue the fundamental principals of the Black Lives Matter movement.”

According to a company spokesperson, the policy remains in place in order to create a safe and welcoming environment.

The company recently took to Twitter to share new measures they will be taking to show their support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.