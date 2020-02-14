Senate passes war powers resolution

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., center, joined at by Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., left, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks to reporters after the Senate voted to approve a bipartisan measure limiting President Donald Trump’s authority to launch military operations against Iran, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Washington D.C. (WDVM)– The Senate approved a war powers resolution on Thursday that blocks President Trump from sending troops to Iran without congressional approval.

This bill come after President Trump ordered a strike against Iranian general Qasem Soleimani without congressional approval in January. Legislators sought to prevent more Iranian retaliation after a US base in Iraq was attacked leading to dozens of soldiers being injured and a Ukrainian plane was mistakenly shot down by Iran.

The bill was introduced by Democratic senator Tim Kaine, but has bipartisan support. It passed through the Senate 55-45 with eight Republicans joining all Democrats in support.

“No president , this president or any president of any party, should be making a unilateral decision to take America to war. We owe it to our troops and our families that war should only be entered into after careful deliberation by the peoples elected legislative body,” said Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA).



The bill is expected to be approved by the House which passed a similar bill last month. President Trump does have the option to veto the bill.