Senate confirms Dr. Rachel Levine as assistant health secretary

WASHINGTON, (WDVM) — A milestone was made Wednesday when the Senate confirmed Dr. Rachel Levine as assistant health secretary, making her the first openly transgender federal official approved by the Senate.

The Senate voted 52 to 48 to confirm Dr. Rachel Levine as the nation’s assistant secretary for health.

“I hope for the future that the LGBTQ community use this as a real force, to find our voice to find our role and to keep going forward,” said Richard Stonebraker, Chair, Board of Directors, at the Frederick Center.

Advocates hope this will encourage others to go after what you want and embrace who they are.

They also expressed the importance for the youth to see an influential transgender woman in power and not be afraid to go after what they want.

President Joe Biden cited Levine’s experience when he nominated her in January.

Levine “will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability,” Biden said.

Transgender-rights activists have hailed Levine’s appointment as a historic breakthrough. Few trans people have ever held high-level offices at the federal or state level.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.