(WTAJ) —Senator Jake Corman (R-34) is making stops across the state in what he’s calling the “Small Town Pennsylvania Bus Tour.”

Sen. Corman visited Somerset and Johnstown Tuesday as he campaigns for Pennsylvania Governor. He spoke with business owners and residents in each area and addressed the importance of visiting these places.

“Small towns and small businesses probably suffered the most during covid and the governor’s shutdowns which we thought were illegal and the voters voted to reduce his power,” Sen. Corman said. “Rightfully so and it’s important for me to come and hear and meet people from small towns, from Pennsylvania to make sure that I understand what their issues are.”

When asked about what sets him apart from other candidates, Sen. Corman said he thinks he is someone that has a record of standing up and fighting for the people of Pennsylvania.

A representative from the campaign said dates are being finalized for the rest of the tour, with stops scheduled in Montgomery County on Friday. Then a northwestern swing starting in Erie is to begin on Monday, March 7.