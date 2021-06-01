Sam’s Club brings sampling back

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Everyone’s favorite part of shopping at a Sam’s Club store is coming back! Sam’s Club has officially announced the return of its sampling and demo program, Taste & Tips.

Officially re-launching the first week of June, Taste & Tips allows members to sample food and review products when they visit any Sam’s Club location. Taste & Tips will take place on the weekends and in limited quantities, using new safety measures, such as sealed samples, according to a media release.

Sam’s Club’s sampling program was paused last March out of concern for the health and safety of members and associates during COVID-19.

Over the past year, our members’ shopping behaviors have evolved. Today, more than ever, members want to do more than just shop when they come to our clubs – they want to have an experience. In addition to the return of Taste & Tips, we’ve planned new, immersive sampling experiences that add even more excitement to our clubs.” Megan Crozier, Chief Merchandising Officer, Sam’s Club

One such experience is the first-ever Member’s Mark Summer Eats Food Truck . It will tour the central United States this summer, giving members a chance to experience the quality of Sam’s Club’s private brand, Member’s Mark.

The event will take sampling out of the club and into the parking lot with a food truck serving up hearty helpings of popular Member’s Mark foods, like Member’s Mark Angus Beef Cheeseburgers , Member’s Mark Baked Beans with Brisket and Member’s Mark Double Dipped Mini Ice Cream Bars .

Additionally, Sam’s Club is testing new ways to sample items, such as roaming events that bring sampling directly to members as they checkout, visit the member services desk or use Sam’s Club Curbside Pickup.