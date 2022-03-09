ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Orangeburg County man remains behind bars for child abuse.

32-year-old Chester Saylor, Jr. of North, South Carolina, is charged with Inflicting Great Bodily Injury on a Child who suffered multiple severe injuries, including to the heart and brain.

Officials say the incident took place December 2021 on the 200 block of Jeffcoat Bridge Road in North.

The victim, a 7-year-old boy, had multiple broken bones and cigarette burns on his body.

According to reports, on the night in question, the boy’s mother told police she left him with Saylor and when she returned she found him with injuries.

She said Saylor hit her in the face as she tried to leave to take the boy to the hospital and then followed her when she got away.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office confirms this is the second time Saylor has been charged with injuring a child.

The injuries to these children are sickening, sickening on one hand and heartbreaking on the other. These children suffered appalling injuries. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Orangeburg County

In 2019 he was charged with the same crime, but was released on a $1000 bond.

In that case, a two-year-old child was transferred to the Augusta Burn Center after the lower half of his body was scalded with bath water while in a tub.

Physicians in that 2019 case also discovered the child had a broken bone that appeared to be healing.

Saylor faces up to 20 years in prison on each count, if convicted.