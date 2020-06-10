Rogers: NCAA committee gives relief to Division I baseball programs for 2020-21 academic year

The NCAA Division I Committee for Legislative Relief has given relief to Division I baseball by relaxing some roster restrictions, according to D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

Rogers’s report states that the normal 35-man roster limit will be completely lifted, allowing teams to have as many student-athletes on their roster that they see fit, while also eliminating the 25 percent scholarship minimum for a year. In addition, the annual counter — in other words, how many players can have at least a partial scholarship — has been raised from 27 to 32 student-athletes.

This is not the first batch of relief given by the NCAA, whose Division I Council voted in March to allow student-athletes in spring sports, like baseball, to have an extra year of eligibility after losing most of the 2020 season.

BREAKING: The @NCAA Division I Committee for Legislative Relief has given D1 Baseball relief. Includes (for the 2020-21 academic year):



* 35-man roster cap lifted. No limitation.



* Annual counter has increased from 27 to 32



* The 25% scholarship minimum eliminated for a year. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 10, 2020

Rogers also reported that a motion to increase the total scholarship limit from 11.7 to 13.7 did not pass after it was proposed by the SEC.

MORE NCAA NEWS: The @SEC proposed increasing the scholarship total from 11.7 to 13.7 for the 2020-2021 academic year. That measure was not passed as a separate piece away from the other two proposals. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 10, 2020

The latest relief from the NCAA appears to at least partially address the concerns of some baseball coaches, including West Virginia skipper Randy Mazey, who say the added year of eligibility paired with this year’s shortened MLB Draft may cause a bottleneck for Division I baseball rosters for seasons to come.

“With the seniors coming back now, with the incoming freshmen coming in, we’re jamming five classes of kids into four years so it’s gonna create some challenges down the road that people don’t really know about,” Mazey explained to WV Illustrated in April. “You know, not having roster limits for this year is good, but what’s gonna happen next year?”