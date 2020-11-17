Public health programs see surge in students amid pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — A group of women who say they were victimized by Harvey Weinstein, including one who testified at his trial, have endorsed former prosecutor Lucy Lang to replace the Manhattan district attorney who put the movie mogul behind bars.

The women announcing support for Lang's candidacy Tuesday include actors Rosanna Arquette, Louise Godbold, Jasmine Lobe, Sarah Ann Masse, Katherine Kendall, Caitlin Dulany and Jessica Mann, whose days of grueling testimony helped lead to Weinstein's conviction.