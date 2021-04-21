Protesters call for release of body camera footage after man fatally shot by deputy in Elizabeth City, NC

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Protesters made demands for transparency Wednesday night after a man was fatally shot by a Pasquotank County deputy in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Few details have been released, but the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. while deputies served a search warrant in the 400 block of Perry Street, off Roanoke Avenue.

The man, whose family members identified as 40-year-old Andrew Brown Jr., got into his car and started to drive away from law enforcement, witnesses said. That’s when shots were fired by the deputy. Neighbors said they heard six to eight shots.

His family says Brown did not carry a gun and didn’t hurt anyone. He was the father of 10 children.

Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten II and other Pasquotank County officials held a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to address the shooting. Officials declined to release many additional details, but said they wanted a transparent and thorough investigation.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to take over the investigation.

During the press briefing, District Attorney Andrew Womble added that they want “accurate answers, not fast answers.”

Andrew Brown (Photo courtest: Brown’s family)

Protests, transparency

An emergency Elizabeth City Council meeting was held Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the wake of the shooting.

The meeting was not open for in-person public attendance — only virtual — due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A crowd of protesters grew as the meeting got underway, many people with phones listening to the livestream of the meeting.

During the meeting, City Council member called for the release of information about the search warrant and body camera video as soon as possible. However, many in the crowd shouted that they believed City Council wouldn’t take any real action.

Protesters gather as City Council meeting gets underway in Elizabeth City April 21, 2021. (WAVY photo/Brett Hall)

“People are scared,” one council member said during the meeting. He added that people were boarding up storefronts and are afraid shootings will increase.

As nighttime fell, the protest continued with nearly 200 people through the streets of the city. Various community members led a march around downtown, and Elizabeth City police blocked off the streets ahead of the marchers.

The protest remained peaceful.

THE PROTEST has continued into the night as various community members have led a march around downtown. All along @elizcityPD has blocked off the streets ahead of them. In 1st pic you’ll see a @cvspharmacy. I’m told they boarded up following this mornings shooting @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/RbVDzfTKxy — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) April 22, 2021

Protesters had left the area by 10 p.m. Wednesday, but said they would be back in front of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 5 p.m. Thursday if the body camera video from the shooting hasn’t been released.

The sheriff confirmed in the press conference Wednesday afternoon that there is body camera video of the shooting. The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of the county’s first 33 body-worn cameras for deputies last September.

“If the body cameras were on, that information needs to be disseminated as quickly as possible in order to make sure justice is served,” said Keith Rivers, the president of the Pasquotank NAACP, told 10 On Your Side Wednesday afternoon.

Protesters on Wednesday also demanded Wooten go to the street where the shooting happened.

Tensions at the shooting scene

Earlier Wednesday, as authorities investigated at the scene of the shooting, a crowd also gathered around the sheriff’s office tape to mourn Brown, protest the shooting and document the scene.

Police formed a line blocking the area where Brown was killed as crowds gathered around the scene. Brown’s body was placed under a blue tent, and it was still there as of 12:30 p.m., hours after the shooting.

Some community members said Wednesday’s shooting was just another example of law enforcement ending the life of a Black man. They say they’re tired of hearing it.

“Why? I mean, we want to know why would they not take the proper procedures in dealing with this instead of opening fire to an unarmed man,” said Ebony Hockaday, a family friend.

“God knows what happened. God knows who did it,” said Brown’s aunt, Martha McCullen.

Things are very tense here in Elizabeth City. Lots of emotions. Deputies were serving a search warrant. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/JITfoWYuT7 — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) April 21, 2021

Rivers, president of the Pasquotank NAACP, emphasized how the situation was intense during daytime at the scene, and said law enforcement after the shooting acted like they were in “riot mode.”

“The sheriff has not spoken to anyone out here … this is not the Elizabeth City Police Department, this is the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department,” Rivers said. “The sheriff needs to address these people. The sheriff needs to talk to community leaders to let us know what is going on so that we can be a part of this process.”

10 On Your Side also spoke with Darius Horton, an Elizabeth City Council member.

“It’s one thing when you sit home and you hear about what’s going on abroad, but to have a situation with an officer-involved shooting where there’s limited details, we need answers,” Horton said.

BELOW: At 3:30 p.m., Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten II held a press conference to provide updates on the incident. Watch the briefing below.