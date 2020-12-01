President Trump says he opposes renaming some Army bases as part of defense bill

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — As lawmakers scramble to negotiate the final details in the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act, there’s one provision that could hold up its approval.

President Donald Trump says he’ll veto anything that requires renaming the 10 major Army bases currently named for Confederate leaders.

“The thought that President Trump would block it, veto it, over the name change to remove Confederate names from southern military bases is really unbelievable,” said Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX).

Right now, both the House and Senate versions of the bill include provisions that would make bases like Fort Hood, Benning and Bragg change to honor other American heroes.

But the bills could still change before a final version is sent to the president’s desk.

“This sends a bad message, and there has been bipartisan support for removing these names,” said Doggett.

“This is a question of what values this country and our military stand for,” said Rep. Anthony Brown (D-MD).

Brown says the NDAA has been passed for 59 consecutive years. He says if the president follows through with his threat, it would be devastating to our military.

“If he does, he would also block pay raises for our servicemembers, critical funding to ensure readiness and programs that support our troops and their families,” said Brown.

Once the House and Senate hash out the final details, each chamber will need to pass the bill again before it heads to the president.