Live: Chief says Codi Bigsby case was mishandled, search continues with ‘immense’ amount of evidence

BREAKING UPDATE: As the search continues for missing Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby after he was reported missing two weeks ago, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot says his department mishandled the case by not honoring Codi’s father’s request for legal representation.

Talbot says Cory Bigsby, who was being questioned after he came to the police department on February 1, ultimately made a confession following a polygraph tests and a heated exchange with the lead detective. Cory Bigsby was later arrested on multiple child neglect charges that are not directly related to Codi’s disappearance.

Talbot said the detective was relieved of his duties after Talbot was tipped about the issue on Friday, but the charges filed against Cory Bigsby are still appropriate. A new detective will take over the case.

Sgt. Reggie Williams with Hampton police also said on Monday that there’s still an “immense” amount of evidence” authorities are looking through. Talbot says he still believes his department is still capable of handling the case going forward.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are expected to hold a news conference on Monday afternoon to share updates in case of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby.

The briefing will be at 1:45 p.m. and WAVY will carry it on-air and online.

Monday marked the start of the third week of searching for the child, after his father Cory reported him missing the morning on Monday, January 31. Cory Bigsby was arrested on multiple child neglect charges, though doesn’t face charges directly relating to Codi’s disappearance.

On Saturday, a child’s jacket and tire marks were spotted near the home in the Buckroe area where Codi was last seen. Police and forensics showed up and processed the item, though it’s unclear if the jacket belongs to Codi or another child in the area.

Last week, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot told City Council members that officers and detectives were still working to find out what happened to the missing 4-year-old, though he said evidence in the case gives a “very clear” picture.

Cory Bigsby is still the only person of interest in the case. His attorney requested another bond hearing for Friday, Feb. 25, after he was previously denied bond.

Meanwhile there’s a growing tribute near the Buckroe Point neighborhood, with volunteers calling the area where the Hampton Police Division’s command center once stood “Camp Codi.”

There are balloons, flowers and a Valentine’s Day box lining the fence to the soccer fields. Someone even placed a plastic tarp over the items to protect them from the winter weather.

In a statement to 10 On Your Side, Codi’s mom said last week that she is thankful for all the support from the community.