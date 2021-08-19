Police investigate possible explosive device near Library of Congress

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a report of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside of the Library of Congress on Thursday morning around 9:15 am.

Authorities say a man drove onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress, the man told officers he had a bomb and officers say they saw what appeared to be a detonator in the man’s hand.

According to the Associated Press, Capitol Police responded to a “suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.” Police have also evacuated the Cannon House Office Building.

Investigators are working to determine whether the device is an operable explosive but were not able to publicly discuss the matter further.

This latest explosive scare comes just months after a pipe bomb was left at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in January, just one day before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.