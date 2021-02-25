Pfizer-BioNTech testing COVID-19 booster shot

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. A real-world test of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in more than half a million people has confirmed it’s highly effective at preventing serious illness or death, even after one dose, according to a report released on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

(WDVM) — Pfizer, Inc. and BioNTech announced on Thursday they have begun to study the benefits of a third dose of their coronavirus vaccine — which, unlike the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, currently requires two doses scheduled three weeks apart. The booster, according to Pfizer, is currently being tested on individuals who received their initial doses 6 to 12 months prior.

Despite their initial studies finding the vaccine to be about 95% effective, the companies are testing this booster in response to the spreading viral mutations. The South Africa variant of COVID-19 is thought to be more resistant to vaccines, though all va=]=ccines currently available in the United States are thought to work well on all known variants.

“While we have not seen any evidence that the circulating variants result in a loss of protection provided by our vaccine, we are taking multiple steps to act decisively and be ready in case a strain becomes resistant to the protection afforded by the vaccine. This booster study is critical to understanding the safety of a third dose and immunity against circulating strains,” said Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer. “At the same time, we are making the right investments and engaging in the appropriate conversations with regulators to help position us to potentially develop and seek authorization for an updated mRNA vaccine or booster if needed.”

The findings from the study should be available soon, but according to Pfizer’s media team, this shouldn’t interfere with production and manufacturing of the original doses.

“Our current commitment to supply the U.S. with 300 million doses by July will be uninterrupted,” said Jerica Pitts, director of Pfizer Global Media Relations. “We need to focus both on vaccinating the world with an initial regimen and be driven by the science of our clinical studies for the boost.”

These booster studies could provide a glimpse into a future where the virus lives on, but is no longer a large threat. Pfizer’s updated booster shot could become a yearly vaccination in order to control mutations of the virus.

“If COVID-19 becomes an endemic, potentially seasonal virus, we can establish a regulatory pathway that will allow us to move expeditiously to update and validate an updated vaccine, similar to what is done with the flu every 2021,” said Pitts.

The study will focus on two age groups: 18-55 and 65-85. The participants will be composed of volunteers who participated in the initial vaccine trials. Pfizer and BioNTech will also conduct additional studies on their vaccines in children over the course of 2021.