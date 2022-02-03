People for the American Way backs Biden’s commitment to assign a Black woman to Supreme Court Justice

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The big announcement from President Joe Biden promising to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court is causing many marginalized people to feel like their voices are finally being heard.

After the news of Associate Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s plans to retire was announced, the White House re-affirmed President Biden’s commitment to diversifying the court.

Up until now, only two African-Americans have been nominated to our nation’s highest court, and none of them were women.

“The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity, and that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court,” President Joe Biden explained. “It’s long overdue, in my view and I made that commitment during the campaign for president, and I will keep that commitment.”

After Biden’s announcement, many organizations — such as People for the American Way — immediately spoke out in support of this decision and expressed hope that this will be one of the many turning points needed for the Black community.

“I am excited because… we will have, I believe, from my perspective, true representation of somebody who will get will understand the particularities of being black in this country,” Director of People for the American Way Rev. Leslie Watson Wilson explained. “I think that that one of these women who were who was being considered would bring that to the supreme court and that’s something that’s been absent for a very long time.”

With the next Supreme Court Justice being a Black woman, many see this as progress towards achieving a federal judiciary that accurately reflects the American people while providing the Black community with further representation on the bench.

While there have not yet been any confirmed nominees, the Associated Press said that early discussions about a successor are focusing on Brown Jackson, District Judge J. Michelle Childs and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger.