ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The phrase “all bark and no bite” is a popular one, but when it comes to dogs in Pennsylvania, that may not be the case as the state has seen an increase in dog bites, a new study shows.

The information, gathered and analyzed by Quote Wizard, looked at data on dog bites in relation to homeowners insurance and found that Pennsylvania ranks 5th in dog bites in the United States.

While only seeing 787 claims in 2020, the average claim cost in the state was more than $45,000. That’s reportedly 27% higher costs than 2019 data showed.

Key findings for Pennsylvania:

Dog bite claims cost $35,520,458 in 2020

The average cost of a dog bite claim is $45,134

Dog bite costs have risen 27% since 2019

787 claims were filed in 2020

While it’s normal for insurance companies to deny coverage or increase premiums for Pit Bull owners, there are certainly other “large” breeds that may affect your coverage depending on the company’s policies.

What you can do

Here are some steps you can take to establish your dog’s safety factor.

Enroll your dog in a dog training class.

Get the Canine Good Citizen (CGC) certificate from the American Kennel Club. This is an excellent and respected way to prove your dog’s good behavior.

Spay or neuter. There is evidence that suggests that a fixed dog is more docile and well-behaved.

Keep up to date on your dog’s vaccinations and vet visits.

Furthermore, here are some other steps you can take to reduce your dog’s liability factor in general.

Get to know your dog’s stressors and trigger behaviors in order to avoid them.

Socialize them with other dogs. This reduces the chance that it will feel threatened when in close proximity to other dogs and strangers.

Leash train your dog.

Train your dog to drop toys when playtime gets too rough. This way it’ll know the signal to stop.

Do not leave your Pit Bull in the care of strangers or people who have children. Kids don’t instantly know your dog’s limits and may accidentally provoke it.

The practice of denying homeowners coverage based on a dog’s breed is slowly changing. Michigan and Pennsylvania have passed legislation that prevents insurers from denying coverage based on breed alone.

Data shows that nearly 17,000 dog bite claims were filed in 2020, costing Americans more than $853 million.