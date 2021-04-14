Pelosi Says She’s A ‘Street Fighter’ And Would Have ‘Battled’ Capitol Mob

(WTRF) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told USA Today that the Capitol mob would have had a “had a battle on their hands” if they ran into her.

“That’s what they were setting out to do,” Pelosi said about the insurrectionists trying to reach her and other politicians.

Asked if that frightened her, she replied, “Well, I’m pretty tough. I’m a street fighter”

Then she lifted a foot to show the reporter her 4-inch-high stilettos, USA Today said, and added, “I would have had these” to arm herself with.

“I was never personally afraid because I had so much security for myself,” the speaker said. “I was afraid for everybody else, and I’ll never forgive them the trauma that they caused to the staff and the members, said Speaker Pelosi.

The insurrection resulted in at least five deaths, including that of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.