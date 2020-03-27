Pedestrian bridge falls onto Detroit freeway after collision

OAK PARK, Ill. (AP) — It was a sunny day, the first in about a week when temperatures had climbed past the 50-degree mark, and people in Chicago did what they always do on such a day: They flocked to the shores of Lake Michigan.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot did not consider that the kind of postcard perfect scene that attracts visitors from around the world. She saw danger. She saw “packs” of people and worried about the possibility that the coronavirus that has killed more than 25,000 worldwide was spreading from one person to another.