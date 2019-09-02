Over 800 Airbnbs free for displaced neighbors, relief workers

TAMPA (WFLA) — Over 800 Airbnb homes are ready to take in evacuees and deployed relief workers for free during Hurricane Dorian.
Airbnb says the homes are free to stay at between Aug. 31 and Sept. 16.
If you have available housing in the area indicated on the map, Airbnb asks you to consider making your home available.
For more information, click here.
