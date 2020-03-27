NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials say one man was killed in a fire on a subway train that also injured more than a dozen people. A New York City police spokesman confirms a man in his 30s was pronounced dead early Friday. Police say eight other adults were hospitalized, but a fire department spokesman says 17 people were injured, including four critically and one seriously. But the fire department couldn’t confirm a fatality. Fire officials say seven civilians and five firefighters also suffered minor injuries. More than 100 firefighters responded to the Central Park North-110th Street station around 3:15 a.m. The cause of fire is still under investigation.
Officials: 1 killed, multiple injured in NYC subway fire
by: Sylvia MphofePosted: / Updated: