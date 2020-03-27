Officials: 1 killed, multiple injured in NYC subway fire

CINCINNATI (AP) — In the battle to keep their New York City restaurant going despite sharp restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak, the owners of Il Posto Accanto are relying on something Beatrice Tosci would have considered sacrilege in normal times.

“The biggest change is that we offer our food for delivery which never, never, never, ever, ever, ever happened before,” said Tosci. “I like my food to go from the kitchen to the table, and that's it!”