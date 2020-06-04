Northam to announce removal of Robert E. Lee statue from Richmond’s Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is expected to make an announcement this morning, calling for the removal of the iconic Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond.

The Associated Press cited a senior Northam administration official in regards to the governor’s pending announcement—indicating the statue would be stored during discussions about a potential new location.

This comes after six days of protests in the city by demonstrators speaking out against racism and police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

On Wednesday, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he and Councilman Michael Jones of the 9th District would introduce a resolution to remove all Confederate statues from Monument Avenue on July 1 — when it becomes legal for the city to take down the statues.

The debate over the statue of Confederate Commander Robert E. Lee and others like it have gone on for years.

The move would be a win for civil rights activists who said the statues are a symbol of oppression and hatred.

On the other hand, The Virginia Flaggers have said they are “disgusted” but not surprised by this announcement. In a statement, they said it goes against the wishes of the majority of Virginia.

The governor is expected to announce at 11 a.m. that he will be taking the Lee statue off its pedestal. Watch the announcement on-air or online on 8News.