NORAD tracks Santa’s travels for over 60 years

(WDVM) — On Dasher, on Dancer, on Prancer and Vixen! On Comet, on Cupid, on Donner and Blitzen! Santa is getting ready to deliver presents to all of the good little boys and girls around the world. NORAD will be tracking Santa’s travels.

NORAD has tracked Santa’s travels for over 60 years and has been building on the holiday tradition since its start in Colorado Springs in 1955.

“There was an ad in a local newspaper, a child dialed the number from that ad and mistakenly reached the colonel who was the director of operations that night and the colonel really didn’t understand what was happening but quickly played along, understood that the child was wanting to speak to Santa,” said Preston Schlachter, program manager for NORAD Tracks Santa.

This year looks a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NORAD says they’ve had to reduce call center operations in order to maintain safety, but they still have volunteers taking calls in the call center and virtually as well.

Kids can track Santa by calling NORAD, visiting the NORAD Santa Tracker website, or through social media, Alexa, and OnStar.