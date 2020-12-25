Nexstar reaches multi-year agreement with DISH Network, WDVM to be restored

IRVING, TX (WGN) – Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) (“Nexstar”), announced Christmas Eve that it has reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement with DISH Network.

WDVM is one of 164 local stations to be restored across the country to DISH Network’s programming line-up. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The agreement means that more than 5 million DISH subscribers will again have access to the highly-rated network and local entertainment, sports, and news programming provided by Nexstar television stations and by WGN America, home of the country’s only live prime-time national newscast, NewsNation.

During the last three months, Nexstar successfully completed more than 250 distribution agreements with its satellite, cable, telco, and streaming partners. Combined with similar agreements reached with other providers in 2019, Nexstar now has long-term visibility regarding future retransmission and carriage fees covering 90% of the company’s footprint through 2022.

Nexstar’s local television stations like WDVM had been off DISH Network’s satellite system since Dec. 2. We regret the inconvenience experienced by our viewers and look forward to again providing them with leading network and local programming.