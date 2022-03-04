WASHINGTON (WDVM) — West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin is calling for less dependency on foreign oil, specifically oil coming out of Russia.

He introduced bipartisan legislation alongside 17 other senators called the Ban Russian Energy Imports Act. The bill would ban the U.S. from importing Russian crude oil, petroleum, and liquified natural gas or LNG, among other resources.

A press release about the bill detailed that in 2021, the United States imported an average of 670,000 barrels of oil and petroleum products, with a high of 848,000 barrels per day in June 2021. The release also highlighted that imports increased by 24% in 2021 over 2020.

The U.S. has also imported Russian LNG and coal despite having some of the largest reserves domestically. Senator Manchin says that the import strategy currently in place in the United States is a national security risk.

“Energy has become a weapon of war for Putin. He’s using it against all of Europe if you will,” Sen. Manchin said during a press conference announcing the bill. “Well, Ukraine is basically the catalyst of what he’s doing. I’m concerned now about what this could escalate into if we don’t do what we’re doing now and stop.”

If this bill is put into place, any products currently in transit or already loaded will be exempt from the ban. The bill would also declare a national emergency specifically highlighting the threats to national security and the economy as well as foreign policy as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine. The bill would also direct President Biden to prohibit imports of crude oil, petroleum, petroleum products, LNG, and coal from Russia.

The ban would only be in place during the national emergency declared during Russian aggression and would only allow the President or Congress to terminate the emergency and the import ban.