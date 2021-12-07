National Park Service and U.S. Navy hold 80th Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony

HAWAII (WDVM) — World War II veterans are gathering in Pearl Harbor for the 80th Remembrance Ceremony hosted by the National Park Service and the U.S. Navy.

A release said that about 150 veterans, including around 40 Pearl Harbor survivors, will be gathering at Kilo Pier in Pearl Harbor.

This year’s ceremony is titled “Valor, Sacrifice, and Peace.” A release said that it will honor “the sacrifices of those who died in the attack while paying tribute to the allies’ ultimate victory in WWII.”

The ceremony will be streamed in a player above.