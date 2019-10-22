National Nut Day

(CNN) Go nuts for nuts — You can do it without guilt as most nuts are rich in vitamins, protein, and unsaturated fats. Those are the good fats that can actually help lower your risk for heart disease.

Almonds and walnuts have been scientifically shown to lower LDL cholesterol levels in your body. To enjoy the most benefits from your nuts, nutritionists say you should eat them raw.

And if you really want to double down… You can eat some nuts while watching “Nuts” starring Barbra Streisand and Richard Dreyfuss.

