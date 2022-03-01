CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WDVM) — Tuesday, NASA will be launching a satellite that will change the way people look at the weather. The new satellite will join NOAA’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites or GOES for short that are currently orbiting the earth.

According to the release, this fleet will provide critical data for lifesaving weather forecasts and warnings. Once the satellite is out in orbit, NOAA will rename the satellite to GOES-18.

Kevin Fryar is the chief of staff with the program goes. He explained why this satellite is important.

“We are looking at severe weather, hurricanes, we are looking at situations that are present and developing but that are going to be very impactful. But the other part of it is we are looking at climate over time and how it changes,” Fryar said.

The satellite will also monitor space weather and how it may impact the earth. The launch is about a two-hour window and started around 4:38 this evening. If you are interested in learning more about the launch or watching the launch, you can visit their website.