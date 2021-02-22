More than 500,000 people have died due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Monday marked a grim milestone for the United States as it passed 500,000 deaths due to Coronavirus. This number is twice as high as the country with the second-most deaths, Brazil, and this death toll is comparable to the number of U.S. lives lost during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined.

President Joe Biden held a sunset candle-lighting ceremony and a moment of silence for the deceased after giving a short speech to the nation.

“For some of you, it’s been a year, a month, a week, a day — even an hour. And I know that when you stare at that empty chair around the kitchen table, it brings it all back no matter how long ago it happened,” said Biden.

This milestone comes a little more than a month after Biden held a ceremony to mark the United States reaching 400,000 deaths from the virus.

While the last 100,00 deaths happened within a short period of time, the University of Washington’s projections estimate the U.S. will reach 589,000 deaths around June 1.