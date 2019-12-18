Man guilty in Maryland college student’s fatal stabbing

Live Now
by: MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the University of Maryland Police Department shows Sean Urbanski. A judge on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, dismissed a hate crime charge against Urbanski, a white man who stabbed a black college student to death at a bus stop on the University of Maryland’s campus. (University of Maryland Police Department via AP, File)

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A man has been found guilty of a murder charge for stabbing a black college student to death at a bus stop on the University of Maryland’s campus.

Twenty-four-year-old Sean Urbanski faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. A Prince George’s County jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in the May 2017 killing of Richard Collins III.

A prosecutor said a toxic mixture of alcohol and racist propaganda emboldened Urbanski to act on his hatred of black people. But a judge dismissed a hate crime charge against Urbanski on Tuesday before jurors began deliberating.

