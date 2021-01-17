Lotteries reach more than $700 million for the first time

A customer shows her purchased Powerball and Mega Millions tickets at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Both Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries in West Virginia had another weekend of unmatched winning numbers, which now puts the two over $700 million marks for the first time.

Officials say this Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $850 million. If won, this would be the second-largest jackpot in game history and the third-largest in U.S. lottery history.

The Powerball sits at $730 million, which would be the fourth-largest jackpot in game history and the sixth-largest in U.S. lottery history. At its current total, the Powerball jackpot is at its highest since March 2019.

West Virginia had 22,722 tickets win a prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, including a one million dollar Match-5 winning ticket sold in Vienna and a $50,000 four plus Power Ball winning ticket purchased in Morgantown.

“I encourage all players to check their tickets…We have another $1 million and $50,000 winner from Saturday’s drawing from right here in West Virginia, but we do ask that all players please play responsibly.” John Meyers, West Virginia Lottery Director

Each jackpot will be on its 36th draw in their respective runs this coming week. It is the longest jackpot run in both Powerball and Mega Millions history.

Tickets for this Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which again increases non-jackpot prizes. All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. Tuesday. Jan. 19.

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

Tickets for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing can also be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 a piece or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes. All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.

To play, players select five numbers from 1 to 69, and then choose a Powerball number from 1-26 in the bottom section of your play slip.