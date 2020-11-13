WASHINGTON, (WDVM) — President Donald Trump is set to give an update on Operation Warp Speed and COVID-19 at 4 p.m. in the Rose Garden at the White House.
The briefing comes as travel and business restrictions tighten across the nation in response to soaring cases.
The conference will be the president’s first public comments in almost a week since the Associated Press announced Joe Biden as president-elect on Saturday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
- LIVE: President Trump to provide COVID-19 update
- Governor Jim Justice shuts down winter sports, at least until January 11th
- COVID crisis: These states have seen the biggest case increases in the last two weeks
- Woodbridge man charged for Wednesday drive-by shooting
- VIDEO: Jordan McCabe discusses improving his shot in the offseason