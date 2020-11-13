LIVE: President Trump to provide COVID-19 update

National
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, (WDVM) — President Donald Trump is set to give an update on Operation Warp Speed and COVID-19 at 4 p.m. in the Rose Garden at the White House.

The briefing comes as travel and business restrictions tighten across the nation in response to soaring cases.

The conference will be the president’s first public comments in almost a week since the Associated Press announced Joe Biden as president-elect on Saturday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Trending Stories